Dubai: Demonstrations by dogs from the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Police K9 units are set to steal the show at a pet festival being presented by Proplan in Dubai on December 7.
“The elite dog squads of the two units will showcase how they go about their highly sophisticated jobs that help detect suspect substances or individuals,” said organiser Shree Nair of PETME.
He said the family-friendly festival will be held at the Police K9 Unit grounds, next to Dubai Police Academy, opposite Mall of the Emirates, from 10am to 8pm. The dog show will be held between 4 and 6pm.
He said other highlights of the festival include international dog and cat shows, pet agility courses, grooming, health and safety workshops, pet fashion show, pet and owner fancy dress competition and a petting farm.
The festival is free to attend. It will feature food stalls and kiosks selling artisan pet accessories and treats, besides veterinary experts.
“The idea is to bring pet lovers and their pets together for a fun-filled day. The Dubai Pet Festival is an educational and entertaining animal fair designed to raise awareness about animal welfare and to educate individuals about pet products, food, fashion, health and grooming.”
Registration for pets is at the fair entrance where they will be subjected to a vet check. The pets will also be assessed for their aggressiveness and given ribbons so visitors can stay guarded. While aggressive dogs will be provided red ribbons, temperamental pets will get yellow ones and friendly dogs green ribbons. Only breeds permitted under the UAE Animal Welfare Law will be admitted into the festival, Nair said.