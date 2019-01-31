At the end of last year, President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan decreed 2019 as the ‘Year of Tolerance’ in the UAE. Following on from 2018’s ‘Year of Zayed’, held to reinforce the importance of the wisdom and values espoused by Shaikh Zayed in building a sustainable and unified nation, this year’s theme is intended to solidify the UAE as the global capital for tolerance through a series of initiatives, projects, and cultural programmes that contribute to building tolerant communities. The initiative also concentrates on developing legislative and policy-oriented objectives aimed at deepening the values of tolerance, dialogue, acceptance of others and openness to different cultures, especially among the younger generation, with a positive impact on society as a whole.