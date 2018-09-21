Ajman: A plastics warehouse burnt down in Ajman after a fire broke out on its premises, in the new industrial area early on Friday morning, officials said.

No casualties were reported.

Brigadier Rashid Jassim Mujlad, Deputy director of Ajman Civil Defence, said the warehouse storing plastic materials was completely gutted in the blaze.

Firefighters from three fire stations managed to control the flames and prevented it from spreading to nearby warehouses.

A rescue team evacuated nearby buildings to ensure workers’ safety. Forensic experts will determine the cause of the fire.

Brig Mujlad appealed to the owners of industrial factories and warehouses to adhere to fire prevention and safety standards, and ensure follow-up maintenance of fire alarms.