Ajman: The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has announced that a ban on the use of plastic bags will come into force in Ajman from next year, 2023.
As part of the Plastic Bag Free Day initiative, the department has launched a campaign for commercial establishments operating in the emirate, prohibiting the use of plastic bags on May 16 every year.
Khalid Al Hosani, executive director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, said the initiative this year achieved a 62 per cent commitment rate, as 300 facilities were inspected and 219,000 plastic bags were reduced on the day of the campaign, which is equivalent to reducing 39,500kg of waste and carbon dioxide emissions.
Al Hosani said the department is conducting a study to find alternatives to single-use plastic bags and the sustainability of the alternative material, noting that all solutions will be presented to reduce plastic bags and the department will share its experiences with neighbouring emirates and other countries.
Using other alternatives
The department will also conduct an awareness campaign on the dangers of plastic bags and encourage community members to use other alternatives.
He pointed out that a number of countries had adopted measures such as banning or imposing restrictions on plastic bags and single-use plastic material in view of the risks they pose to health and the environment.
Al Hosani stated that a United Nations report warned that plastic represents 85 per cent of all marine litter and warned that by 2040, this number will nearly triple, which is equivalent to 23 to 37 million metric tonnes of waste in the ocean annually, which means about 50 kilograms of plastic per meter of coastline, posing the risk of poisoning the oceans, as well as causing serious consequences for the tourism, fisheries and aquaculture sectors and for the global economy in general.