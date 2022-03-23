Dubai: Dubai Can, the citywide sustainability movement launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, in February 2022, has generated significant results in line with World Water Day on March 22, 2022.

One month since the launch of the sustainability campaign on February 15, 2022, in collaboration with valued industry stakeholders and partners, the initiative has already resulted in a reduction in usage equivalent to more than 234,000,500ml single-use plastic water bottles, with more than 117,000 litres of water consumed from Dubai Can water fountains across the city.

Dubai Can has also announced that five new water fountains have been unveiled at popular destinations and public parks to coincide with World Water Day, taking the number of Dubai Can water fountains in operation across the city to 39. The new fountains have been installed at leading neighbourhoods, including Dubai Beaches Jumeirah 2 and Sunset Beach, leisure and retail destination JBR, as well as green spaces such as Al Safa Park and Mushrif National Park. Dubai Can is now well on track to meet the pledge of installing more than 50 fountains across the city by December 2022, which will further highlight Dubai’s position as a global liveability hub, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Encouraging UAE residents to actively reduce the usage of single-use plastic water bottles, ‘Dubai Can’ motivates communities, businesses, residents and visitors to undertake simple changes such as using refillable water bottles. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai, a leading sustainable destination

The initiative, which inspires people and organisations to make a difference, has also welcomed on board three new sponsors, including outdoor retail specialist Adventure HQ, RTA, Dubai Islamic Bank and global consulting firm PwC, each of which join over 500-plus citywide establishments in driving forward the initiative to further enhance Dubai’s position as a leading sustainable destination.

Encouraging UAE residents to actively reduce the usage of single-use plastic water bottles, ‘Dubai Can’ motivates communities, businesses, residents and visitors to undertake simple changes such as using refillable water bottles and public water stations and installing water filters in their homes, offices and schools.

‘Best city in the world to live in, work and visit’

Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director — Tourism Development & Investments, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “We are delighted to unveil five new Dubai Can water fountains in line with World Water Day. The success of the Dubai Can initiative further contributes to our visionary leadership‘s goal to enhance Dubai’s position as a leading sustainable destination and bolsters our endeavour to become the best city in the world to live in, work and visit. The Dubai initiative continues to gather momentum and we are well on track to install 50 Dubai Fountains across the city by December 2022. We are grateful to the government entities and private sector establishments within our robust ecosystem, who are helping deliver on the Dubai Can promise.”

Large number of partners

The Dubai Can initiative is supported by a large number of partners from both the government and private sector including; Accor, Adventure HQ, Dell Technologies, Dubai Chamber, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), DMCC, Dubai Holding, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Municipality, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Emirates NBD, Emaar, Expo 2020 Dubai, Goumbook, Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), Merex Investment, Nakheel, Pepsico, PWC, Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), Shamal, Talabat; and media partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN).