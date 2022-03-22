Dubai: The programme of the first ever ‘Middle East and North Africa Climate Week 2022’ (MENACW22) has been announced.
MENA Climate Week will take place at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai from March 28 to 31. The event is hosted by the UAE Government, represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in collaboration with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the World Bank Group.
The event will be supported by regional partners, including the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the League of Arab States Secretariat, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA), and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).
The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday. Speakers at the conference included Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization, and MD and CEO of DEWA; and Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, through a recorded speech.
'Pressing challenges'
Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri said: “Building on its three decades of robust climate action, the UAE Government is proud to host the inaugural MENA Climate Week, which underscores our commitment to driving collective action to combat climate change regionally and globally. The highly anticipated event will explore key issues that will shape the climate response in this region, such as resilience against climate risks, the transition to a low-emission economy, and collaboration to solve pressing challenges.”
Saeed Al Tayer said: “Organising this event is in line with the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE and the ‘UAE Net Zero by 2050’ initiative to achieve the mid- to long-term objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement. It also supports the ongoing efforts to mobilise international efforts and promote collaboration among governments and stakeholders in various sectors. This makes the MENA Climate Week an ideal platform to strengthen cooperation and partnerships to support global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and build green economy systems that address sustainable development, environmental protection, and climate action.”
Patricia Espinosa said: “With climate impacts increasingly apparent and science like the recent IPCC Sixth Assessment Report sounding the planetary alarm — we must act with urgency. Outcomes of last November’s UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow underscore the urgent need to raise ambition and scale up action with unprecedented speed. MENA Climate Week is an opportunity to carry momentum from COP26 forward and accelerate implementation in this region and around the world.”