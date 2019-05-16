Operations at Dubai International Airport have been halted since 7:45 pm

Dubai: An accident involving a small plane with 4 passengers occurred resulting in the death of the pilot and his assistant. The relevant teams are on the scene, Dubai Media Office said.

Earlier operations at Dubai International Airport have been halted since 7:45 pm following the incident involving a small plane.

Dubai International Airport operations are proceeding normally after a slight delay on some flights and other transfers to Al Maktoum International Airport as a precaution due to an accident involving a small aircraft, said Dubai Media Office.

