Sharjah Municipality building is illuminated during a laser show being held as part of the Sharjah Light Festival. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The ninth edition of the Sharjah Light Festival, themed ‘Culture and Family,’ forms part of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s continuing efforts and initiatives to highlight the emirate’s unique identity, and its cultural and architectural heritage, thereby enhancing its position on the global tourism map to achieve the objectives of the Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021. The Festival is being held from February 6 to 16 this year.

Sharjah Municipality building is illuminated during a laser show being held as part of the Sharjah Light Festival. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A large crowd gathered to watch the inauguration of the ninth edition of the Sharjah Light Festival on Wednesday evening. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
To the delight of the spectators, the inaugural show featured unique creations with spectacular visual art paintings building on musical notes, using the latest advanced optical technology. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Footage by: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Created by the French artist Laurent Langlois and titled ‘Transmission’, the show embodies the ancient Arab culture and cultural diversity in the Emirate of Sharjah and highlights the most prominent architectural aesthetics in the details of the municipality building, which is a masterpiece landmark of the emirate. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The show also symbolises the elements of Arab and Islamic culture the emirate of Sharjah is famous for, in the fields of education, culture, science, environment and conservation, Islamic architecture, Arab civilization and heritage, in addition to sports, music and astronomy; fields in which Arabs have excelled since historic times. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Supplied

An array of international artists will present magnificent creations with light over the next 11 days, presenting a total of 20 light shows.

Image Credit: Supplied

The shows will be spread over 17 popular locations in Sharjah, including Sharjah University City Campus Avenue, Sharjah Police Academy, University City Hall, American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Book Authority, Sharjah City Municipality, Khalid Lagoon, Palm Oasis, Masjid Al Noor, Al Qasba - Internal Façades, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in addition to another group of sites in the eastern region of Sharjah and Hamriyah: Municipality and Municipal Council (Al Hamriyah), Municipality, Municipal Council and Town Planning Department (Khorfakkan), Masjid Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi (Dibba Al Hisn), Municipality, Municipal Council and Directorate of Human Resources (Kalba).

Image Credit: Supplied
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Footage by: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News