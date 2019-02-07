The ninth edition of the Sharjah Light Festival, themed ‘Culture and Family,’ forms part of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s continuing efforts and initiatives to highlight the emirate’s unique identity, and its cultural and architectural heritage, thereby enhancing its position on the global tourism map to achieve the objectives of the Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021. The Festival is being held from February 6 to 16 this year.
An array of international artists will present magnificent creations with light over the next 11 days, presenting a total of 20 light shows.
The shows will be spread over 17 popular locations in Sharjah, including Sharjah University City Campus Avenue, Sharjah Police Academy, University City Hall, American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Book Authority, Sharjah City Municipality, Khalid Lagoon, Palm Oasis, Masjid Al Noor, Al Qasba - Internal Façades, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in addition to another group of sites in the eastern region of Sharjah and Hamriyah: Municipality and Municipal Council (Al Hamriyah), Municipality, Municipal Council and Town Planning Department (Khorfakkan), Masjid Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi (Dibba Al Hisn), Municipality, Municipal Council and Directorate of Human Resources (Kalba).