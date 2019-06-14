The use of gold in jewellery is a practice as old as time itself, but few know the labour that goes into turning a piece of metal into those intricately designed rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces. Jewellery-making is an extensive process, including 10 to 12 steps with six or more experts involved. The industry continues to provide employment to many despite the existence of machinery to accelerate the process. Gulf News Senior Photographer Pankaj Sharma takes a closer look at the intricacies of a fascinating industry. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News View as slideshow 1 of 8

A gold chain is fabricated at a jewellery workshop in Sharjah.

Artisans solder lock-clasps using a flare that allows gentle attachment of delicate segments to create durable designs.

Scrap gold kept for smelting — an essential process in the making of jewellery.

Final products on display at a shop in Bur Dubai.

A sales girl at a jewellery store on Al Fahidi Street in Bur Dubai displays a gold necklace to a prospective buyer.

Soldering in progress — the process that most jewellers use to join pieces of metal together to form a permanent, invisible bond.