The use of gold in jewellery is a practice as old as time itself, but few know the labour that goes into turning a piece of metal into those intricately designed rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces. Jewellery-making is an extensive process, including 10 to 12 steps with six or more experts involved. The industry continues to provide employment to many despite the existence of machinery to accelerate the process. Gulf News Senior Photographer Pankaj Sharma takes a closer look at the intricacies of a fascinating industry. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
A gold chain is fabricated at a jewellery workshop in Sharjah. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
Artisans solder lock-clasps using a flare that allows gentle attachment of delicate segments to create durable designs. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
Scrap gold kept for smelting — an essential process in the making of jewellery. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
Final products on display at a shop in Bur Dubai. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
A sales girl at a jewellery store on Al Fahidi Street in Bur Dubai displays a gold necklace to a prospective buyer. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
Soldering in progress — the process that most jewellers use to join pieces of metal together to form a permanent, invisible bond. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
A gold bangle being soldered using jewelry making welding torch in the fabricating department. For soldering jewelry you will need to reach up to 1200 to 1800 degrees temperature Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
