1. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June
Another long weekend is coming up in the Philippines, with a second holiday set before the month of June is out
2. Kuwait deports 680 expats in three days
Court verdicts, administrative decisions, violations of labour laws among reasons
3. How new car dine-in food trend in the UAE is giving cafeterias a second lease of life
Shawarma to biryani, have a meal on a tray in your car
4. 'Pappi Singh', Dubai-based owner of Sind Punjab restaurant, passes away
Singh, 67, leaves behind a loving family, friends and his loyal customers
5. India's train accident: Unanswered questions and urgent solutions needed
We must try to reflect upon what really went wrong in the Odisha rail tragedy