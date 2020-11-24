Dubai: The Philippine missions in the UAE will remain closed for a total of six days next week, from November 30 to December 5 in observance of the Philippine and UAE holidays that spilled over the regular non-working weekend.
Operations at the missions will resume on December 6, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi posted on its official Facebook page. The Philippine Consulate in Dubai the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi will be closed on the following dates in observance of the Philippine and UAE legal public holidays:
November 30 (Monday) — Bonifacio Day, a Philippine national holiday
December 1 (Tuesday) — UAE Martyr’s Commemoration Day
December 2 and 3 (Wednesday and Thursday) — UAE’s 49th National Day
December 4 and 5 (Friday and Saturday) are regular non-working weekend.
Special weekend services
The consular sections at the Philippine missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, however, will be open the following Friday (December 11) for special weekend services. Both will render consular services to those with appointment for passport, civil registry and notarial works on that particular day (December 11).