UAE Lottery draw #20 crowns Dh1m winner, 13 win Dh100k

The UAE Lottery continues to generate excitement with every edition, offering both life-changing prizes and near-miss moments that keep participants engaged. The next draw will take place on Saturday, September 20 at 8:30pm. Players can register and explore prize opportunities at theuaelottery.ae.

The Lucky Day Draw #20 reflected the lottery’s wide appeal, with winners representing a diverse mix of nationalities, including Iraq, Egypt, India, the Philippines, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, and Iran. The results once again underscored the lottery’s ability to attract players from across the UAE’s multicultural community.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Lottery’s 20th draw delivered major wins, with one participant taking home Dh1 million and 13 others claiming Dh100,000 each. Seven of the winners came agonisingly close to landing the Dh100 million grand prize, missing out by just one number.

