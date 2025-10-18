GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Sharjah’s Sir Bu Nair Island opens to visitors for the first time with free sea trips

Free sea trips announced as part of the island’s opening celebrations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Recognised for its distinctive horseshoe shape, Sir Bu Nair features rich terrestrial and marine landscapes.
Recognised for its distinctive horseshoe shape, Sir Bu Nair features rich terrestrial and marine landscapes.
@Sharjahnews/X

Sharjah: The Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority has announced that Sir Bu Nair Island will open to visitors for the first time, offering free sea trips as part of the closing events of the Sir Bu Nair Festival on October 25.

Located 112 kilometres off the coast of Sharjah, the four-kilometre-long island is one of the emirate’s most significant natural reserves and a flagship project by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). The initiative aims to transform the island into a luxury destination that combines modern comfort with the region’s cultural and architectural heritage.

Recognised for its distinctive horseshoe shape, Sir Bu Nair features rich terrestrial and marine landscapes. The island serves as a safe haven for endangered species, including hawksbill and green sea turtles, which nest on its shores between March and June. Its surrounding waters are home to more than 76 coral fish species, 40 types of coral reefs, and the redcoat fish — a species never before recorded in the Arabian Gulf.

The island also supports large colonies of seabirds such as sooty gulls and terns, along with gazelles, hedgehogs, and reptiles, making it a living sanctuary of the UAE’s biodiversity.

The authority urged early registration due to limited capacity, inviting the public to discover the island’s unique blend of marine heritage, conservation, and natural beauty.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Road trips are a fun way to reconnect with the family

Family fun on the road: Must-do trips from Dubai

6m read
The event will host 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, it was announced.

Revealed: Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 dates

3m read
Red Sea Global (RSG) is a vertically integrated real estate developer owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Saudi's first island golf course opens at Red Sea

2m read
The Red Sea, a flagship destination developed by Red Sea Global, is a regenerative tourism destination along the west coast of Saudi Arabia.

Red Sea homes priced up to $40m in Saudi property boom

4m read