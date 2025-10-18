Sharjah’s Sir Bu Nair Island opens to visitors for the first time with free sea trips

Free sea trips announced as part of the island’s opening celebrations
Sharjah: The Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority has announced that Sir Bu Nair Island will open to visitors for the first time, offering free sea trips as part of the closing events of the Sir Bu Nair Festival on October 25.
Located 112 kilometres off the coast of Sharjah, the four-kilometre-long island is one of the emirate’s most significant natural reserves and a flagship project by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). The initiative aims to transform the island into a luxury destination that combines modern comfort with the region’s cultural and architectural heritage.
Recognised for its distinctive horseshoe shape, Sir Bu Nair features rich terrestrial and marine landscapes. The island serves as a safe haven for endangered species, including hawksbill and green sea turtles, which nest on its shores between March and June. Its surrounding waters are home to more than 76 coral fish species, 40 types of coral reefs, and the redcoat fish — a species never before recorded in the Arabian Gulf.
The island also supports large colonies of seabirds such as sooty gulls and terns, along with gazelles, hedgehogs, and reptiles, making it a living sanctuary of the UAE’s biodiversity.
The authority urged early registration due to limited capacity, inviting the public to discover the island’s unique blend of marine heritage, conservation, and natural beauty.
