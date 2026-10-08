Six-member teams tackle obstacle course for Dh70,000 in prizes at Al Heera Beach
The Sir Bu Nair Challenge kicked off at Al Heera Beach in Sharjah on Thursday, bringing together employees from 46 government entities for three days of competition, teamwork and physical endurance. The event, running from October 8 to 10.
Organised by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the competition features six-member teams tackling a specially designed obstacle course that tests strength, speed, fitness and endurance.
Participants must negotiate a series of obstacles across land and water along an 80-metre course, with success depending on coordination and teamwork as well as individual physical ability.
Organisers have allocated Dh70,000 in prize money, with Dh40,000 for the winning team, Dh20,000 for the runners-up and Dh10,000 for the third-placed team.
Each participating government entity can register up to two teams, with 15 teams scheduled to compete each day.
The challenge offered government employees an opportunity to strengthen teamwork and cooperation outside their usual workplace environment.
The event demonstrated enthusiasm of participating institutions and created a lively atmosphere, bringing together colleagues from across Sharjah's government departments.
The challenge coincides with preparations for the second edition of the Sir Bu Nair Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, scheduled for Saturday, October 10.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the race will feature 71 traditional 60-foot sailing dhows and more than 1,000 captains and sailors.
Competitors will race over a 25-nautical-mile course from Al Hamriyah to Al Heera Beach, competing for prizes worth approximately Dh3 million.
The sailing race celebrates the UAE's maritime heritage and seeks to encourage younger generations to engage with traditional marine sports.