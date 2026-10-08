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Sharjah's Sir Bu Nair Challenge kicks off with 46 government entities competing

Six-member teams tackle obstacle course for Dh70,000 in prizes at Al Heera Beach

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah's Sir Bu Nair Challenge begins with 46 government entities competing in a thrilling obstacle course to foster teamwork and physical endurance.
Sharjah's Sir Bu Nair Challenge begins with 46 government entities competing in a thrilling obstacle course to foster teamwork and physical endurance.
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The Sir Bu Nair Challenge kicked off at Al Heera Beach in Sharjah on Thursday, bringing together employees from 46 government entities for three days of competition, teamwork and physical endurance. The event, running from October 8 to 10.

Organised by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the competition features six-member teams tackling a specially designed obstacle course that tests strength, speed, fitness and endurance.

Participants must negotiate a series of obstacles across land and water along an 80-metre course, with success depending on coordination and teamwork as well as individual physical ability.

Organisers have allocated Dh70,000 in prize money, with Dh40,000 for the winning team, Dh20,000 for the runners-up and Dh10,000 for the third-placed team.

Each participating government entity can register up to two teams, with 15 teams scheduled to compete each day.

The challenge offered government employees an opportunity to strengthen teamwork and cooperation outside their usual workplace environment.

The event demonstrated enthusiasm of participating institutions and created a lively atmosphere, bringing together colleagues from across Sharjah's government departments.

71 dhows to compete for Dh3 million

The challenge coincides with preparations for the second edition of the Sir Bu Nair Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, scheduled for Saturday, October 10.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the race will feature 71 traditional 60-foot sailing dhows and more than 1,000 captains and sailors.

Competitors will race over a 25-nautical-mile course from Al Hamriyah to Al Heera Beach, competing for prizes worth approximately Dh3 million.

The sailing race celebrates the UAE's maritime heritage and seeks to encourage younger generations to engage with traditional marine sports.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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