Publicis Groupe launches ‘Majlis of Possible’ in Abu Dhabi

New platform brings together leaders to shape the region’s next phase of growth
Abu Dhabi: As Publicis Groupe marks 100 years since its founding, its Middle East arm has launched a new leadership platform aimed at sparking practical conversations about the future.
Called The Majlis of Possible, the initiative will bring together senior figures from government and the private sector, along with voices from technology, media, culture, tourism, sport and commerce. The aim is simple: create a space where decision-makers can exchange ideas and discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the region.
The platform will be based in Abu Dhabi, reflecting the capital’s growing role as a centre for policy, investment and cultural influence. The first gathering will be held at Louvre Abu Dhabi, a venue chosen for its symbolism as a bridge between cultures and a reflection of the long-standing ties between the UAE and France.
Publicis Groupe said the initiative comes at a time of rapid economic and technological change across the Middle East. By bringing leaders together in one room, the company hopes to encourage open discussion and practical thinking about what lies ahead.
The Majlis is supported by major partners including G42, Microsoft, Snapchat, Adobe and Amazon.
Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey, said the launch reflects the group’s long history of adapting to change.
“For 100 years, Publicis Groupe has evolved by embracing change and supporting our clients and partners through transformation,” he said. “That feels especially relevant in the Middle East today, where change is happening at speed. The Majlis of Possible brings leaders together to focus on the decisions that will shape the region’s future.”
The name draws on the traditional concept of the majlis — a gathering place for discussion and exchange. Organisers say the idea is rooted in the belief that progress happens when people come together to listen, debate and plan for what’s next.
With this initiative, Publicis Groupe aims to play a role in shaping the region’s next chapter.
