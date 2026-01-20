‘Our health matters too’: UAE doctors use cricket to fight burnout, stress

From clinics to grounds: Medico Premier League to celebrate healthcare workers, families
As the UAE marks the Year of Family, a group of healthcare professionals and fitness enthusiasts is turning to cricket to strengthen bonds within the healthcare community, bringing together physicians, paramedics and their families in a celebration of sport, solidarity and wellbeing.
Led by Dubai-based Keralite couple Dr Mohamed Faiz and Dr Fathima Sidhik, who run Noor Al Sama Medical Centres, the inaugural Medico Premier League (MPL) 2026 aims to go beyond competition, positioning the tournament as a platform to promote work-life balance, mental health awareness and closer ties within the medical fraternity.
“Healthcare professionals form the backbone of society. Those working in the sector, regardless of region, religion or nationality, are one large family, united by a shared responsibility to deliver world-class care with compassion,” Dr Faiz, a dental surgeon, said about the tournament, which will be held under the theme: ‘Cricket for wellbeing, camaraderie and family bonding’.
“The tournament aims to promote camaraderie, fitness and work-life balance among healthcare professionals, while offering a competitive sporting platform exclusively for the medical community,” underlined Dr Fathima.
In recent years, we have lost talented colleagues to cardiac arrests and other health-related issues, often linked to stress and demanding work schedulesDr Sanoop George
“The main objective of the Medico Premier League is to shine a light on the health and wellbeing of the medical fraternity itself,” said Dr Sanoop George, Specialist Endodontist at Life Medical Centre in Dubai.
“In recent years, we have lost talented colleagues to cardiac arrests and other health-related issues, often linked to stress and demanding work schedules,” Dr George underlined.
Cricket becomes the medium through which we remind ourselves that our health matters tooSabeen Melakath
Dr Shaji PK, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon at HealthHub Clinics by Al-Futtaim, noted that the tournament is designed to encourage healthcare professionals to step away from high-pressure environments and reconnect with sport, colleagues and family members.
Sabeen Melakath, who is working as a pharmacist at Dar Al Wafaa, Dubai, said the initiative is about tackling workplace stress, encouraging work-life balance and nurturing closeness not only among doctors and paramedics, but also their families.
“Cricket becomes the medium through which we remind ourselves that our health matters too,” Melakath said.
Dr Faiz highlighted the inclusion of spouses and healthcare staff reflects the broader spirit of the Year of Family, recognising the role families play in supporting frontline professionals.
The MPL 2026, a 20-over tournament exclusively for the medical community, will get under way on January 31 at the Wicket Nation Cricket Ground in Al Batayeh, Sharjah.
The league-stage matches are scheduled on January 31, February 1 and February 7, with the final set to be played on February 8.
“Designed to bring together healthcare professionals from across the UAE, the tournament is open to registered doctors, paramedics and health facility staff, along with spouses of medical professionals,” said Dr Renjeesh Sambasivan, Internal Medicine Specialist, Dubai London Hospital.
According to the eligibility criteria, each team must include a minimum of four registered doctors, while a full squad can comprise up to 11 doctors. Teams are required to have at least three paramedics, though these slots may be filled by doctors if needed. A maximum of six paramedics is allowed per team.
In addition, teams may include up to two spouses of doctors or paramedical staff, as well as a maximum of two hospital or health facility staff members.
Registrations are currently open, with interested teams and individuals encouraged to contact the organisers for further details.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox