Reflecting on his journey, Dr Matthew, a recipient of the Abu Dhabi Awards, said: “When I first arrived in the UAE, the infrastructure was still evolving. Inspired by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, I dedicated myself to helping people. I am deeply grateful that my efforts have been recognised.”

Dr Matthew grew up in Thumpamon, Pathanamthitta, in India’s southern state of Kerala, and graduated with an MBBS in 1965 from Trivandrum Medical College. He moved to the UAE with his wife Valsa after their marriage. Valsa was instrumental in promoting community activities through organisations such as the Indian Ladies Association and International Ladies Association in Al Ain. Their daughter Maryam (Priya) also works in the government sector.

Persuaded to stay

Dr Matthew arrived in what is now known as the UAE in 1967 (before the Union in 1971) at the age of 26. Initially preparing to move to the US, he was persuaded by a friend’s description of Al Ain’s beauty to stay. His application for a position as Al Ain’s first government doctor was successful, leading to the opening of the first clinic there.

Starting his service as a General Practitioner, Dr Matthew, affectionately called ‘Matyous’, contributed to the growth of modern medicine in the UAE. He held several key positions, including Medical Director of Al Ain Region in 1972 and Health Authority Consultant in 2001.

Dr Matthew went to England to learn management of tropical diseases, and later to Harvard University, USA, for specialised studies in hospital management.

At 84, he continues to work in the Private Health department. “I am ready to do whatever I can for the country and its citizens as long as I live.”