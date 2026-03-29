Dubai Police volunteers aid residents during bad weather

49 volunteers support response teams, assist motorists and recover lost plates
Dubai: A total of 49 volunteers from Dubai Police’s “Your Neighbourhood Officer” initiative stepped in to support residents across multiple neighbourhoods during recent unstable weather conditions, working alongside official response teams to ensure public safety.
The volunteers carried out a wide range of field tasks, including raising awareness, draining accumulated rainwater, assisting stranded motorists and collecting lost vehicle number plates before delivering them to police stations.
Operating under the Community Police Section of the General Department of Community Happiness, the initiative supported government teams in areas affected by waterlogging, with their efforts receiving widespread appreciation.
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansoori, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, praised the volunteers’ commitment, highlighting their role in strengthening cooperation between authorities and the community.
He said the volunteers successfully returned 279 lost vehicle number plates and helped recover 30 vehicles stranded in flooded areas, in coordination with relevant authorities.
They also monitored water accumulation across 77 locations in Al Qusais, Bur Dubai, Al Muraqqabat, Al Barsha and Al Rashidiya, working closely with Dubai Municipality to enhance safety measures.
The “Your Neighbourhood Officer” initiative is part of Dubai Police’s wider community policing programmes aimed at strengthening ties with residents, promoting security awareness and encouraging proactive cooperation to address and prevent community issues.