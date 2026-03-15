Dubai launches AI-powered beach rescue system

Smart robots and drones set new global safety standards for visitors
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced the deployment of a cutting-edge beach safety system that combines advanced aquatic rescue robots with aerial water-rescue drones, strengthening the city’s reputation as a global leader in smart coastal safety.
The initiative, a regional first, reflects a move towards AI-powered solutions designed to protect visitors, improve response times, and enhance the overall beach experience year-round.
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At the heart of the system is the aquatic rescue robot, the first of its kind in the Middle East. This remote-controlled, self-propelled device can reach swimmers in distress up to five times faster than a traditional lifeguard. It can operate up to one kilometre from the shore and tow up to 500 kilograms, allowing lifeguards to respond quickly while reducing physical risk in challenging sea conditions.
The system is complemented by water rescue drones, often described as ‘flying lifebuoys.’ The drones can quickly deploy over water, land on the sea surface, and provide immediate buoyancy to people in danger. Equipped with live-feed cameras, they give lifeguards real-time visuals for faster incident detection, better risk assessment, and smoother rescue coordination.
Together, the aquatic robots and drones work within an integrated framework supported by trained lifeguards, continuous monitoring, and centralised control. The combination of air and water-based technology allows Dubai to respond swiftly across large coastal areas, particularly in complex or urgent situations, while setting international benchmarks in beach safety.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of Dubai Municipality’s Public Facilities Agency, said: “This technology-led approach enhances protection for beach users while keeping lifeguards safer. It demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to innovation and AI in improving quality of life.” He added, “Our objective is to make Dubai’s beaches a global standard for safety, readiness, and visitor confidence by continuously investing in smart rescue solutions and upgrading the city’s safety ecosystem.”