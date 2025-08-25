BLS Abu Dhabi Centre relocates to new premises on Al Reem Island

Passport and visa services shift to new BLS Centre in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has announced that the BLS International Centre in the capital has been relocated from Shams Boutique Mall, Al Reem, to a new address.
From August 25, 2025, the centre will operate from: Wafra Square Building, 3rd Floor, Office No. 342, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.
Applicants seeking passport, visa, and other consular services are advised to visit the new premises from the effective date onwards.
The BLS Centre provides outsourcing and support services for the Embassy of India, handling a wide range of applications for the Indian community and other applicants in the UAE.
