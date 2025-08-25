BLS Abu Dhabi Centre relocates to new premises on Al Reem Island

The BLS Centre provides outsourcing and support services for the Embassy of India, handling a wide range of applications for the Indian community and other applicants in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has announced that the BLS International Centre in the capital has been relocated from Shams Boutique Mall, Al Reem, to a new address.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.