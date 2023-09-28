Dubai: Art be a Part, a fundraiser for Dubai Cares, in Dubai on September 29 will see a creation of famed contemporary Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, son of Hollywood legend Anthony Quinn, go on auction.

According to a statement, the sculpture, titled “Give”, portrays the hand of a man joining that of a woman, symbolising the essence of giving, and conveying a profound message of peace, hope and trust in today’s world.

Art be a Part founder Medha Nanda said, “We are thrilled that Lorenzo has joined our international community of artists, and enormously grateful that he chose to make such a generous and inspiring contribution to our fundraising efforts for Dubai Cares and UNICEF,” said Art be a Part founder, Medha Nanda.

The artist, whose Oscar-winning father starred in Hollywood classics such as ‘Lawrence of Arabia’, said: “I’m very happy to take my place in the community that Medha has created, giving artists an opportunity to receive value from each other, and create positive impact in coming together.

“I look forward to attending the event in Dubai, which I know has a thriving art scene. I felt my sculpture, ‘Give’, was an appropriate choice, as it seeks to evoke peace on our planet, which has been deeply impacted by the pandemic, and faces the threat of social tensions, wars, and famine.”

The artist is best known for expressive recreations of human hands. His latest sculpture was crafted using innovative materials, including resin and recycled components, reflecting a commitment by Quinn to explore new and experimental avenues in art, while promoting eco-consciousness.

His work is inspired by masters such as Michelangelo, Bernini and Rodin. His father also had a profound influence on him, both as an actor, and through his own early work in painting and sculpting architecture. Anthony Quinn twice won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, as well as the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other artists

The Art be a Part auction takes place at the Taj Hotel in Business Bay Dubai, which is part of the Downtown Ventures group, the main event sponsor. It will also feature work by other artists from the UAE, India, Chile, Iran, Japan, Ecuador, South Africa, Germany, Italy, US, Ukraine, Spain, Singapore and Mexico.

Emirati artist Maryam Sharaf. Image Credit: Supplied

They include 27-year-old Emirati artist Maryam Sharaf, who says her life experiences have fueled her creativeness, and has developed a unique style characterized by the use of mediums such as acrylic, oil, and marker colors.

Among those also joining the Art be a Part community to exhibit, and support the fundraiser, is Ukrainian contemporary artist, Maria Lys. She creates unique pieces using traditional painting, fluid art, epoxy resin, gold, and silver leaves to captivate viewers with color and appeal to their senses.

Founder, Medha Nanda, an artist and philanthropist, said: “Art be a Part aims to help upcoming artists who need a platform to be seen. Beyond that, when people are thinking of buying art, we want to be the first name that comes to mind, for adding value to their investment, beyond what they could imagine.