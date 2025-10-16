Abu Dhabi rolls out home upgrade service for seniors under ‘Our Blessing’ initiative

Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, said: “The Foundation seeks to fulfill the vision and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Nation), which focus on building a stable family and cohesive society since the Foundation’s establishment. This is in line with our strategic vision to promote sustainable social development, enhance the quality of life for families, senior citizens, and residents—whom the state highly values—to shape a better future that reflects the aspirations of the wise leadership and the UAE’s vision for comprehensive and sustainable development.”