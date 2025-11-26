Gemini Building Materials marks 30 Years of industry leadership

Three decades of excellence celebrated through “Built to Win” rewards campaign
Abu Dhabi: Gemini Building Materials, the UAE’s largest supplier of gypsum boards, drywall systems, and building materials, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, underscoring three decades of service, reliability, and growth across the region. Established in 1995 as a small trading shop in Abu Dhabi, the company has expanded into a leading regional distributor with more than 30 showrooms and distribution centers spanning the UAE, Oman, and Kuwait. Today, Gemini serves commercial, residential, industrial, and institutional projects, earning the trust of contractors, architects, developers, and fit-out specialists throughout the GCC.
Over the years, Gemini has built one of the industry’s most comprehensive product portfolios, covering drywall solutions, ceilings, partitions, insulation, wood, paints, waterproofing, hardware, and construction chemicals. This range is backed by long-standing partnerships with renowned international brands such as Knauf, Saint-Gobain, and Jotun. These collaborations ensure that customers across the region receive world-class products supported by technical expertise, certifications, and competitive pricing.
Gemini has also strengthened its market position through the development of its own local manufacturing capabilities under GTI Metals and Geminite Fiber Cement Board. These in-house brands enable faster supply, improved quality control, and value-driven solutions for both commercial projects and retail needs.
“This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the construction sector and the trust our customers place in us,” said a senior spokesperson for Gemini Building Materials. “Our journey from a small shop in Abu Dhabi to a regional industry leader reflects our core values — excellence, innovation, partnership, and teamwork. Whether we are supplying hospitals, schools, mixed-use developments, or retail spaces, we consistently prioritize technical integrity, regulatory compliance, and on-time delivery.”
As part of its anniversary celebrations, Gemini has launched the “Built to Win” rewards campaign to thank the customers who have contributed to its success over the past three decades. Running until January 30, 2026, the campaign offers customers who spend AED 500 or more at Gemini outlets the chance to enter monthly draws for major prizes, including six Jetour SUVs, iPhone 17 smartphones, and 8-gram gold coins. Ten winners will be selected each month.
With ongoing investments in new product lines, digital capabilities, and regional expansion, Gemini Building Materials remains committed to supporting the construction ecosystem and delivering dependable service for years to come.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox