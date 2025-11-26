Gemini Building Materials marks 30 Years of industry leadership

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Gemini has launched the “Built to Win” rewards campaign to thank the customers who have contributed to its success over the past three decades. Running until January 30, 2026, the campaign offers customers who spend AED 500 or more at Gemini outlets the chance to enter monthly draws for major prizes, including six Jetour SUVs, iPhone 17 smartphones, and 8-gram gold coins. Ten winners will be selected each month.