Abu Dhabi Police personnel were involved in the campaign to educate workers on the necessity of wearing masks, gloves to protect them from infection due to person-to-person transmission and taking the necessary precautions and staying in their respective accommodation. Image Credit: Screengrab / WAM

Dubai: People have been urged to report suspicious cases of COVID-19 in workers accommodation in Abu Dhabi.

To report suspicious cases of COVID-19 in workers accommodation, please call the operations center on 909, Abu Dhabi government media tweeted.

The UAE on Thursday announced 2 deaths, 460 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the country to 5,825.