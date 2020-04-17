masks police abu dhabi
Abu Dhabi Police personnel were involved in the campaign to educate workers on the necessity of wearing masks, gloves to protect them from infection due to person-to-person transmission and taking the necessary precautions and staying in their respective accommodation. Image Credit: Screengrab / WAM
Dubai: People have been urged to report suspicious cases of COVID-19 in workers accommodation in Abu Dhabi.

To report suspicious cases of COVID-19 in workers accommodation, please call the operations center on 909, Abu Dhabi government media tweeted.

The UAE on Thursday announced 2 deaths, 460 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the country to 5,825.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced 61 new recoveries, bringing the total number of coronavirus-recovered cases in the country to 1,095.