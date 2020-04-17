Dubai: People have been urged to report suspicious cases of COVID-19 in workers accommodation in Abu Dhabi.
To report suspicious cases of COVID-19 in workers accommodation, please call the operations center on 909, Abu Dhabi government media tweeted.
The UAE on Thursday announced 2 deaths, 460 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the country to 5,825.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced 61 new recoveries, bringing the total number of coronavirus-recovered cases in the country to 1,095.