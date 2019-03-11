Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s vision for inclusive national security emanates from its forward-looking approach and preparedness for the future, Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE National Security Advisor, said on Monday.

“People top the list of priorities and interests of our state, which reflect on all efforts being made to promote human development and provide a dignified life and prosperity for all those living in this generous land as well as ensure security and stability,” said Shaikh Tahnoun in his keynote speech at the opening of the 6th Crisis and Emergency Management Conference (CEMC 2019), organised by the UAE National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, (NCEMA).

Shaikh Tahnoun said the UAE has, in various ways, invested in the field of emergency, crisis and disaster management, trained manpower and built quality infrastructure. “It has also sought to enact laws and legislations, use state-of-the-art systems, applications and methods to counter all types and degrees of threats and challenges,” he said at the conference being held at St. Regis Resort, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi.

“The UAE’s efforts in this field are not solely confined to the use of technology. Rather, our state has become a centre for technology production and development and has spared no effort to achieve the strategic goals of the UAE Vision 2021 and translating our wise leaders’ all-inclusive vision for the march of progress across our state,” Shaikh Tahnoun said.

He said, “Our conference for this year is set to project several important topics including artificial intelligence (AI) and relevant advanced technologies that can be integrated into the field of emergency, crisis and disaster management, which is already a cornerstone for building the future.”

In October 2017, the UAE launched UAE AI STRATEGY 2031”, marking a new level of innovation built on Smart Government. The strategy covers vital sectors such as transportation, health care, environment, traffic and technology on which services and infrastructure will be built in the future.

Dr Jamal Mohammad Al Hosani, director-general of NCEMA, said over two days, the conference will shed light on the future of emergency management in light of increasing threats and risks and will work on introducing ways of how to benefit from smart technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) in forecasting crises, promoting risk management and reducing their impact.

A significant number of senior officials from national, regional and international institutions involved in security, emergency and crises are participating in the conference alongside elite experts and specialists with extensive practical and academic experience in crisis and disaster management who made huge efforts in crisis recovery.

Dr Al Hosani emphasised that the UAE leaders are highly keen on bolstering cooperation and partnerships with other states in the area of crisis and emergency management, exploring relevant perceptions, exploring ways of employing modern technology and techniques and AI applications in crisis and emergency management while also benefiting from the experience of other states in recovering from crises and disasters.