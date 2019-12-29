DUBAI: The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) met in Berlin, Germany, recently and discussed the organisation’s ongoing and future activities, according to a press statement issued by Dubai-based Kamal Vachani, Chairman of the Dubai chapter of GOPIO. GOPIO, an international organisation for People of Indian Origin and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), GOPIO, has over 100 chapters in 30 countries. Sunny Kulathakal, President, GOPIO International, who briefed Consul General of India Vipul in Dubai about the meeting, also presented a book to him. Vachani, who was elected chairman of the Dubai chpater of GOPIO in February, was also present during the briefing reception.
People of Indian Origin meet in Berlin
Indian Consul General briefed about meeting