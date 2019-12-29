DUBAI: The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) met in Berlin, Germany, recently and discussed the organisation’s ongoing and future activities, according to a press statement issued by Dubai-based Kamal Vachani, Chairman of the Dubai chapter of GOPIO. GOPIO, an international organisation for People of Indian Origin and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), GOPIO, has over 100 chapters in 30 countries. Sunny Kulathakal, President, GOPIO International, who briefed Consul General of India Vipul in Dubai about the meeting, also presented a book to him. Vachani, who was elected chairman of the Dubai chpater of GOPIO in February, was also present during the briefing reception.