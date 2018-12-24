Dubai, Ministry of Community Development:- The Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) in cooperation with ENOC and UAE “Social Hub”, an Emirati platform dedicated to promoting community, cultural and volunteering events, organized “Kisaa” (in English means clothing), one of the volunteering platform initiatives “volunteers.ae” in order to encourage the people of determination to participate in volunteering works by collecting, ironing, preparing and distributing clothes to the needy people. PHOTO:MOCD Image Credit: