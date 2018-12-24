Dubai: People of determination in the UAE are collecting, ironing, preparing and distributing clothes for the needy under an initiative called ‘Kisaa’, which means clothing in Arabic.
The volunteer programme is organised by the Ministry of Community Development in cooperation with Enoc and UAE Social Hub. It is part of the Emirati www.voluteers.ae platform of initiatives.
A number of registered volunteers and officials in the platform joined hands with the people of determination to complete the preparation and distribution of clothes at an event hosted by Dubai Welfare and Rehabilitation Centre for People of Determination.
The total number of participants in Kisaa volunteering initiative has reached 500. The initiative has benefited 3,000 people, including 500 families and 150 labourers.
Hessa Tahlak, adviser in the ministry, said Kisaa this year highlighted the role of people of determination in volunteering, along with those who are registered in the Emirati volunteering platform.
She added: “The volunteers included school and university students from different ages in addition to employees, senior Emiratis and people of determination. All these categories prepare and give the clothes to the beneficiaries as part of their participation in the initiative.”
Tahlak said there is an agreement between the ministry and a number of charity associations to receive the list of needy families and invite them to choose from the available clothes. Enoc and Social Hub receive the donations, collect clothes and prepare them for distribution.
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of Enoc, said: “Our collaboration today with the [ministry] and Social Hub comes within the framework of the community-based initiatives in Year of Zayed. Enoc’s CSR efforts are inspired by the legacy of Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”
Khalid Bin Tamim, CEO of Social Hub, said the platform abides by the UAE vision of community and volunteering events and involving all sections of the community to achieve the goals of ‘Year of Zayed’.