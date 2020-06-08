If you are on an expired tourist visa you need to go to airport six hours before

Abu Dhabi: All illegal residents whose visas expired before March 1, 2020 will need a valid passport or travel document and airline ticket in order for their fines to be waived while they exit the country, an official said on Monday.

Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director General of Foreigners’ Affairs and Ports at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, said that people with entry or residency permits that expired before March 1, 2020, will not have to pay fines and only need have passport and airline ticket.

For the violator with expired residency permit before March 1, he only needs to go to the airport with a valid passport and airline ticket to depart without paying fines.

For the holder of expired visit or tourist visas, they need to go hours earlier to the airport to benefit from the waiver.

“The person with an expired entry permit needs to go to the airports six hours earlier before the departure time at Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah airports to process his departure. However, if he is willing to depart from Dubai then he needs to go to the checking centre 48 hours before the departing time,” Maj Gen Al Rashidi said during a virtual conference on Monday.

Dubai checking centres are; Al Qusais Police Station, Civil Aviation Security Centre and deportation centre near terminal 2.

However, violators willing to benefit the visa waiver order can travel from any airport in the UAE.

The order to waive fines was issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.