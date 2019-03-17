Residents of a building in Ras Al Khaimah consisted of six floors have been evacuated safely after part of its collapsed Image Credit: Gulf News

Residents of a building in Ras Al Khaimah have been evacuated safely after part of it collapsed, Ras Al Khaimah police said on Sunday. The building had six floors.

No injuries occurred in the incident, police confirmed.

Brigadier General Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Acting Police Commander in chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the operations room received a call on Sunday at noon stating that concrete slabs fell off the building from different sides reportedly due to heavy rain.

The emergency, crisis and disaster teams, police, civil defense, ambulance and rescue teams, along with the General Service and the Red Crescent representatives in the emirate headed to the site immediately.

All security and safety measures were taken. It was also confirmed by the police that the nearby buildings were not affected.