This year, new ‘loop’ format introduced for Fun Drive in Tilal Swaishan expanse in Al Ain

Image Credit:

Dubai: In the run up to the latest edition of the Gulf News Fun Drive, registered participants have started collecting their Information Packs, which include their Fun Drive number and the manual for the desert adventure.

This year, a new ‘loop’ format has been introduced for the Fun Drive, meaning the dune-traversing caravan of four-wheelers will start and end at the same location – the Tilal Swaishan expanse in Al Ain. The ‘Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive Tilal Swaihan Experience’ is being held on January 17 (Friday) and January 18 (Saturday).

Supporters

The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive is supported by Al Futtaim Motors – Toyota, who are the Main Sponsor, and the event is being held in association with Tilal Swaihan, Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, Al Ain, and ADNEC.

Checkpoint sponsors include Al Jazira Poultry Farm LLC, BLACK + DECKER, Dobinsons Spring & Suspension Trading LLC, FASTFIT, Orient Tours, Orient Travels, Shell HELIX Motor oils, Toyota and Western Digital.

Support sponsors include Byrne, Coleman, Emirates Water, Fly Audio & Almani by Ahaat, Mediclinic, TORC The Offroad Company and Techxhub.

Catering and food packs will be provided by Capital Hospitality.

Fun Drive numbers are sponsored by Tilal Swaihan. The communication sponsor is SanDisk and tyre sponsor is BF Goodrich. Shell HELIX Motor oils is the lubricants sponsor and recovery is by IATC.

New route

This will also be the first time that an Overnighter is being held in the Al Ain region and the route therefore is brand new and very challenging.

Yesterday [Monday], registered participants for this year’s Gulf News Fun Drive started collecting their Information Packs.

In Dubai, Information Packs, will continue to be available for collection until Thursday, between 9am and 7pm.

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi the packs can be picked up until Tuesday from 9am to 2pm. Lastly, participants in Al Ain can also collect the packs until Tuesday, from 9am to 11am.

The packs provide a host of information about the event. Participants are requested to go through the packs thoroughly and follow the tips and other details given.

Disclaimers

A list of participants appears in the paper today [Tuesday]. Participants who had registered online were sent a mail confirming their Fun Drive number and also asked to print out the disclaimer ready for handing in when collecting Information Packs. Participants who registered at Gulf News in person were handed Disclaimers at registration and asked to submit them when collecting Information Packs.

Participants must submit Disclaimers with original signatures of all passengers and a parent’s signature for children under 18. Emirates ID numbers for all participants must be specified on the Disclaimer. Information Packs will not be issued unless the completed and signed Disclaimer has been handed in.

Making changes