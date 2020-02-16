Dubai: The Indian Consulate in association with Corvuss Academy organised a panel discussion titled ‘Theory of Change’ at the consulate auditorium recently, for parents, children and educators. With children across the globe suffering from a diagnosable mental, behavioural disorder, depression and anxiety, the aim of this forum was to educate parents to understand the pressure faced by today’s generation and also provide students with tools to manage stress by pursuing active sports. In his address the Consul General of India Vipul, said that organising ‘Theories of Change’ is a positive step towards enlightening parents on educational innovation and how to help students achieve their full potential. He said an innovative project like Rahaal taken up by KHDA in association with schools and students in Dubai can now pursue their athletic and artistic skills along with their academic skills. Kunal Maria, CEO Colosseum Sports and founder of Corvuss American Academy, among others also spoke.