Dubai: A 28-year old Pakistani expat who works as a waiter and has been living in the UAE for four years, has recently won 1kg of gold in the 2nd Golden Summer Draw, held in conjunction with the 92nd Mahzooz weekly draw.
Syed said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw his name on the screen, as he was watching the live draw on September 3. He announced his victory to his parents, who thought he was playing a harmless prank on them. “But when I showed them a screenshot of the draw with my name, they were convinced and were so happy,” he added.
Advanced wedding gift
Syed, who recently got engaged, said the windfall is an advanced wedding gift when he gets married in January next year. “I intend to use it wisely by making sound investments for my family. This is a massive one. I would like to sincerely thank Mahzooz for securing my future in the UAE. I plan to invest this big win smartly in the UAE for my family,” he added.
Other winners
Meanwhile, as many as 40 participants matched four out of five numbers (2-8-14-16-34) and shared the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh25,000 each. Also, 1,439 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
Three participants won in the weekly raffle draw and brought home Dh100,000 each. They were Jinesh and Binu from India, and Mohammed from UK.
How to join
The top prize of Dh10 million is again up for grabs in the next Mahzooz live draw that will be held on September 10 at 9pm (UAE time). Entrants can participate by registering on Mahzooz app and website, and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.