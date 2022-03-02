Dubai: A Pakistani butcher living in Oman on Wednesday won $1 million (around Dh3.67 million) in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Talha Hussain Akhtar Hussain, 29, who is based in Sohar, Oman, won after his winning ticket number 0801 was picked in the Series 383.

Hussain, who earns a monthly salary of Dh1,500, said he is grateful for the win. Hussain is not sharing the ticket with anyone as he purchased the ticket on his own.

“This is the first time I have bought the DDF ticket. My life has changed in one day. I cannot believe it,” he told Gulf News.

Hussain works for an Omani national in Sohar in a meat shop. “My job is to cut and sell the meat.”

When asked what he intends to do with the prize money, he said he would like to take his parents for the Haj pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia. “I also need to build a house in [my home city of] Sialkot [in Pakistan].”

Hussain said he has been working in Oman for nine years now. “I never imagined I would ever make this much money. I feel humbled and grateful,” he added.

He is the 21st Pakistani national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Winners of vehicles

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for four luxury vehicles. Joining in the draw line-up was Salim Ibrahim, Senior Manager- Retail Sales.

Austrian expat David Holtmann, based in Dubai, won a BMW 760Li xDrive car, with ticket number 0260 in Finest Surprise Series1798, which he purchased at the Finest Surprise counter on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Holtmann was not immediately aware of his win as was not contactable right after the announcement.

Indian expat Ivan John D’Souza, 52, also based in Dubai, won a BMW F 850 GS (Rallye Edition) motorbike, with ticket number 0256 in Finest Surprise Series 486, which he purchased online on January 25, 2021. A resident of Dubai for 22 years, D’Souza works as a salesman for a mobile accessory shop.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for eight years, D’Souza was delighted to win and said: “Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this amazing opportunity to win in your amazing promotion.”

Meanwhile, an Indian national living in Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Ashraf, 39, won a BMW R nineT Scrambler motorbike, with ticket number 0301 in Finest Surprise Series 487, which he purchased on February 2 on his way to Jeddah from Dubai.

A resident of Jeddah for 13 years, Ashraf works as a warehouse supervisor for Rubaiyat Modern Luxury.

“This is the first time I won something in my life, so this is a big news for me. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Another Indian expat, Niteen Naik, 42, won a BMW R 1250 RS motorbike, with ticket number 01338 in Finest Surprise Series 488, which he purchased on February 13 on his way to India from Dubai.

A resident of Dubai for 15 years, Naik work as “non-destructive testing supervisor” for a shipping company in Dubai.