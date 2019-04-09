Consular teams will visit Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah once a month on Fridays

Ahmad Amjad Ali, the newly-appointed Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, during an interview with Gulf News at the Consulate. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Also in this package No more waiting in the sun at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai

Dubai: Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai has launched an outreach programme to provide mobile consular services to the Pakistani community in the northern emirates. “

We have decided to conduct visits to different emirates to provide consular services to the community members in the emirate of their residence,” said Ahmad Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai.

A team of officers and staff from the consulate will start visiting Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah once a month. “The consular service will be provided on Fridays to facilitate the community on their off days,” said Ali.

He said the new initiative is part of his plan to make it easier for people, especially blue-collar workers,and women and children who have to travel long distances to come to the consulate to get services.

“The aim is to cater to community members who cannot come to the consulate due to their work schedule,” he added.

The mobile consulate team will receive applications for the issuance of National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis, passports, outpasses (temporary travel document), attestation of documents, and also community welfare services.

“Initially, we will go once a week to each of the mentioned emirates but the visits can be increased depending on the demand,” he added.

The consulate has also launched social media channels including twitter and Facebook accounts to enhance its service level and to interact with the huge Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE. .

Ali said that he would soon introduce emergency numbers to provide 24/7 emergency services to the community.

A fully equipped help desk will also be set up at the consulate to provide proper guidance to visitors who come for various services.

There will be a full-time duty officer who will solely ensure offering of consular services smoothly and listen to the grievances of people.

Schedule of consular team visits:

Pakistan Social Centre, Sharjah

Date: April 19

Pakistan Social Centre, Ras Al Khaimah

April 26

Pakistan Islamia Higher Secondary School, Fujairah

May 2