Dubai: A Pakistani expatriate in the UAE has joined the long list of $1 million winners when the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw was held on Wednesday at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Mohammed Shafique, 48, became the latest dollar millionaire when his ticket number 4422 in Millennium Millionaire Series 340 was drawn on October 7, 2020. Shafique had purchased his ticket, which was only his second ever Millennium Millionaire ticket, online on September 10.

Shafique runs his property managment company in Abu Dubai. He could not contain excitement when Gulf News called to congratulate him. “I don’t know what to say. All that I have won will go to my children. I feel blessed,” said father of seven children.

“My oldest child, a daughter and her younger sibling are both studying in university. My priority will be to spend on their education. My youngest is three years old and his schooling has begun as well. So this win is a huge relief and blessing for me,” he said.

Siddique is second generation Pakistani expat living in the UAE. His parents came to the UAE when Siddique was still a teenager. “UAE is home to us,” he said, adding that this was his second attempt at the DDF raffle draw.

Other winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw for a Luxury car and two motorbikes was also conducted. Indian expat and businessman Angkur Sanghvi, 35, living in Dubai won a Bentley Bentayga V8 (White Sand) with ticket number 1653 in Series 1759, which he bought online on September 27.

Another lucky Indian Rabiya Begum, 47, a mother of two and resident of Dubai since 14 years won a Harley Davison Fat Bob (Black Denim) with ticket number 0695 in Series 424.

Latvian expat from Dubai and a self-confessed biker, Mihails Kovals, 42, could not be more excited with his Aprilia Tuono Factory (Superpole) motorbike win. His winning ticket number 0836 was picked in Series 425. Kovals is the first Latvian national to win a motorbike at DDF Finest Surprise promotion.