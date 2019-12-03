[Illustrative image] Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: After launching a dedicated job portal for Emiratis, a Pakistani expat in Dubai has now tied up with various companies to promote career opportunities including internships to Emirati talent across the country.

“There’s a big reservoir of talent among young Emiratis and an internship programme is the best way to tap it,” says Danish Haidri, founder & CEO of JobsForNationals.

The recruitment portal is the official internship partner of exclusive Emirati recruitment and training exhibition, Careers UAE 2020, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from March 10 to 12 next year.

The three-day event enables Emiratis to meet directly with recruiters and hiring managers.

Being held under the theme ‘Future is You’ , the fair also aims to equip the Emirati youth with the tools to get internships and acquire professional training so that they could prepare themselves for what the future holds for them.

“We developed JobsforNationals to fill the gap in the Emiratisation space between employers and Emirati job seekers. Now we are pushing the internship drive in both public and private sectors as we want young Emiratis to get real world work experience. Unfortunately, employers are not doing enough to create internship opportunities for Emiratis. This has to change. Hiring Emirati talent should be part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR),” says Haidri, who has been working in the field of human resources and recruitment for the past 20 years.

So far, over 20,000+ Emiratis and nearly 150 companies have registered on the portal and the numbers are rising.

“The idea is to unify employers, jobs and the UAE national talent across all seven emirates on an exclusive platform with smart, engaging content and transparency,” says Haidri.