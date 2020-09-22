Dubai: More than 700 Dubai beachgoers were fined since March this year for flouting COVID-19 safety measures, police said.
Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, Director of Ports Police Station at Dubai Police, said that beach security patrols have issued 721 fines against people caught breaching regulations until September 20 this year.
“We won’t tolerate anyone defying the precautionary measures on Dubai beaches. We used drones to zone in on residents breaking safety protocols, as well as bicycles, boats and other means of patrolling,” Col Al Madhani said in a statement.
Beaches, including JBR, Al Mamzar, Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, re-opened in May as part of the continuing efforts to ease coronavirus-related restrictions, drawing a huge number of beachgoers.
Col Al Madhani said that drones have cameras to scan the area during the day and night, as well as a feature to broadcast a voice message to beachgoers to adhere to safety measures.
There’s also a Dh3,000 fine levied against anyone who does not adhere to social distancing.
“I call upon the public to take precautionary measures when going to beaches. Comply with social distancing rules and wear masks,” Col Al Madhani added.