Dubai: UAE shoppers are being urged to show their support for living in a tolerant and inclusive society with a Tolerance Pledge campaign getting underway.

Launched by Procter & Gamble and Carrefour in July of this year, the campiagn so far has seen more than 6,000 UAE consumers recording videos pledging their commitment to be more open to accepting diverse views and opinions. This remarkable figure underlines how important diversity and inclusion is to people living in the UAE.

The goal is to have over 10,000 UAE residents take the Tolerance Pledge, which will set a new Guinness World Record in a country that embraces more than 200 nationalities from around the world as residents. For every pledge made, P&G and Carrefour will plant one Ghaf tree thanks to a partnership with Dubai-based social enterprise Goumbook. (The native Ghaf tree is the UAE’s symbol of inclusion during the Year of Tolerance.)

Shoppers can sign the Tolerance Pledge in-store at their nearest participating Carrefour or online via their social media accounts, using the hashtag #TolerancePledge. The Tolerance Pledge initiative is running in-store until October 4, with an online campaign running until the beginning of November of this year.

The Tolerance Pledge reflects the idea of promoting peace and harmony between different nationalities living together in the country, and reflects a multi-faceted society made up of dozens of religions and belief systems. Consumers wishing to take part via social media should record themselves saying the following: “I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own.”

Carrefour is hosting video booths in ten stores nationwide, to offer the public the opportunity to take part in the campaign. They can also upload a video of themselves reciting the pledge on their social media, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, by using the hashtag #TolerancePledge. At the end of November, each individual Tolerance Pledge video will be merged into one album and entered into the Guinness World Record book.

“The response to the first round of the campaign in July and August is testament to the belief that we all have a role to play in promoting inclusion. We live in a wonderful place, and we’re surrounded by diversity. Let’s all come together to pledge our support for a more welcoming and inclusive society that is open to all,” says Saranathan Ramaswamy, sales director for the Arabian Peninsula, Procter & Gamble.

Where can the pledges be made?

At Carrefour branches located in:

• Mall of the Emirates

• City Centre Mirdif

• City Centre Shindagha

• City Centre Deira

• Ibn Battuta Mall

• City Centre Me’aisem

• Dubai Festival City Mall

• Yas Mall

• Marina Mall - Abu Dhabi