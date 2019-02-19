Sharjah: Sharjah Police’s driving licence department has launched an online service on the Sharjah Driving Institute website.
The service includes electronic registration and e-learning for those wishing to obtain driving licences,
The service is aimed at helping Sharjah Police meet the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior to enhance customer satisfaction.
Lieutenant Colonel Humaid Saeed Al Jallaf, director of the licence department, said the electronic service would enable the public to keep pace with technological advances worldwide.
The e-learning service helps students attend theory lectures online, with a verification of their attendance. Traffic culture and information are explained in a flexible and smooth manner.
Students can pay their fees electronically, make inquiries about registration, course data, contact information, dates of practical training and materials prescribed and examination dates and results. They can also request to change instructors, date of the examination, training schedule or location etc.