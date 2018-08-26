Sharjah: At least one person died in traffic accidents in Sharjah during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Sharjah Police official said a pedestrian died after being run over on Saturday in Al Sajja area while crossing the road from an undesignated area.

He said that no other major accidents and injuries were reported in the emirate during the Eid holidays from August 19 until August 25.

He said that roads in Sharjah largely remained accident-free due to intensified efforts by the police.

Major-General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked all community members for their cooperation with police and adhering to traffic rules as well as responding to the police instructions through awareness messages which were posted on various social media platforms before the Eid holiday.

The Sharjah Police Operation Room reported that it had received over 26,500 calls related to traffic, criminal cases and general enquiries during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

A total of 22,733 calls were received on the emergency number 999 while 3,865 calls were received on the non-emergency number 901.