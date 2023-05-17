Fujairah: The father of a 17-year-old Emirati teenager who died in an accident involving a truck and two other vehicles on the Yabsa bypass road in Fujairah also succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Wednesday.
The teenager was travelling with his father when the accident occurred on Tuesday. Another emirati, a mother of three kids, was also killed in the horrific accident.
Meanwhile, the truck driver, who was also injured in the accident, is receiving treatment at the hospital.
The accident, which resulted in the loss of three lives, has been attributed to overspeeding.