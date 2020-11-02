Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Monday announced the closure of one more salon in the emirate for not complying with COVID-19 precautionary measures.
The latest salon shut on Sunday for not following guidelines is located in Muhaisnah area.
Apart from this, the municipality issued fines to 12 establishments while 39 other outlets were issued warnings. Of the 2,364 inspection visits conducted on Sunday, 2, 312 establishments were found to be following the precautionary measures, the civic body said on Twitter.
Earlier on October 15, the municipality had announced the closure of another salon in Abu Hail for failing to comply with the precautionary measures.
The civic body had closed several other salons soon after the partial-reopening of businesses in April. The erring outlets remain closed until the establishments comply with the requirements in line with the precautionary measures against COVID-19.