Ras Al Khaimah: An Arab man was killed and two Emirati men were injured in a road accident in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday evening, said Lieutenant Colonel Majid Rashid Al Naqbi, head of Al Munaiyi Police station in the emirate.

The operations room received a call on Wednesday at 5pm on the incident involving only one vehicle with two passengers and a driver, the police said.

The driver was speeding on Kadra Road and lost control of his vehicle, which rolled over several times.

The Arab, 21, died on the spot and two Emiratis, aged 23 and 22, were injured. They were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased was moved to a hospital morgue.

The police have referred the case to public prosecution for further action.

Lt Col Al Naqbi appealed to drivers to follow traffic and safety rules, to avoid such tragic and fatal accidents.