iPhone twist: Dubai man abducted by female friend, gang in Kerala

CCTV footage exposes crime; probe uncovers dramatic backstory
In an alleged iPhone deal gone wrong, a Dubai resident from Kerala was abducted in Kozhikode district by his female friend and eight others on Friday.
According to police, Muhammed Rayees, 23, a native of Wayanad district who works in Dubai, is currently in Kerala on a short break. Officers said the abduction was linked to a financial dispute.
Rayees had allegedly borrowed more than ₹6 million from the woman – reportedly close to him – and three other male friends but refused to repay the amount.
The three male friends contacted the woman, claiming that all of them had been cheated by Rayees. According to police, the four friends, including the woman, planned Rayees’ abduction after learning of his visit to Kerala. They allegedly engaged four more accomplices to carry out the crime.
The woman lured Rayees to meet her in the early hours of Friday. Around 1 am, when Rayees arrived at the hostel where she was staying in Kozhikode city, his car was intercepted by a four-member gang that included his friends. Eyewitnesses said the gang assaulted Rayees, forced him into their vehicle, and drove away.
Police were alerted and swiftly launched a search, reviewing CCTV footage and tracing the gang’s vehicle using the location of Rayees’ mobile phone. The gang reportedly moved Rayees between multiple locations in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. However, within hours, he was rescued, and all eight gang members, along with the woman, were taken into custody.
An abduction case under Section 138 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed against all nine accused.
“Muhammed Rayees was here on leave. He told us he works in Dubai. All nine accused have been remanded,” said a police officer at Nadakkavu Police Station, Kozhikode city.
Police said the accused claimed Rayees had promised them various iPhone models from Dubai in exchange for money. However, when they received neither the phones nor the money, they plotted to abduct him. Investigators said further details are expected as the probe continues.
