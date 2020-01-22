Nine ambulances and a helicopter rushed to the scene

Image Credit: RAK Police

Ras Al Khaimah: One person died and 10 were injured when a minibus rolled over on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday, police have confirmed.

The incident happened shortly before 7.30am heading towards Ras Al Khaimah near exit 122. All the occupants were workers of Asian nationality.

Of the 10 injured, two were critical, five were moderate and three were minor.

Upon receiving news of the accident from Ras Al Khaimah Police at 7.27am, National Ambulance distpatched nine ambulances and a first responder to the scene.

An air ambulance was also requested from the Air Wing Department at the Directorate General of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior to rapidly transport one of the injured to hospital.

Others were treated at the scene and transferred to hospital. Five were taken to Shaikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital along with the airlifted patient and the remaining four were taken to Saqr Hospital.

Brigadier General Ahmad Saeed Al Sum Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the driver lost control after falling asleep at the wheel, which led to him hitting the central reservation.

Al Naqbi appealed to companies to provide buses for workers that met safety requirements, while giving their drivers enough rest and set working hours so as to avoid similar tragedies. He also called on drivers to obey speed limits and traffic laws.