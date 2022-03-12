Dubai: Omani shooters dominated the Fazza Championship for Saktoun Shooting, organised by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center (HHC), at Dubai’s Al Ruwayyah desert area over the weekend.
Saktoun, a long traditional rifle, was used in the past by Bedouins for hunting. According to HHC: “Saktoun rifle shooting is more than a sport, it is an important part of Emirati heritage that we have been promoting to strengthen our national identity”.
This year’s edition of Fazza Championship for Saktoun Shooting recorded the maximum number of participants, with more than 2,000 male and female shooters competing in five categories: Men’s Open, Women’s, Juniors (Boys), Junior (Girls), and Shooting down plates.
In the Men’s Open category, Shamis bin Ali Al-Mashali from Oman achieved first place, scoring 80 points, including six bullseye (X). His compatriot Hassan Salem Kashoub came second with 80 marks and 3 X, while another Omani national, Hamad Jadad, finished with 79 points and 5 X to finish in third place.
In the Shooting Plates category, first place went to Younis Hamad Al-Siyabi and Awf Khasib Al-Awfi; second place to Marwan Al-Siyabi and Ali Al-Siyabi, and third place to Ahmed Khaled Al-Kaabi and Muhammad Hilal Al-Kaabi.
Al-Awfi and Al-Siyabi expressed their happiness at winning first place in Plates Shooting, which they had previously won back in 2017. They said their hard work and consistent training paid off.
Promoting heritage sports
Hamdan Bin Dalmook, CEO of HHC, crowned the winners in the presence of Brigadier General Mohammed Obaid Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Tournament Organising Committee. Bin Dalmook thanked the participants for their “strong commitment in preserving and promoting heritage sports”.