Dubai: Around 150 workers were treated to a fun outing in Dubai to learn about Emirati culture, cuisine, sports and much more during an event organised by the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs (PCLA) on Saturday.

The event was held under the theme ‘The wellbeing of workers and learning about the Emirati heritage’ at Heritage Village in Al Habab area. The event was held in the presence of Abdullah Lashkari, secretary-general of PCLA in Dubai, as well as PCLA members and employees.

The initiative featured a series of entertainment activities that focused on educating workers about Emirati heritage and history. They were also treated to the most popular foods that Emiratis are famous for, as well as camels rides to enrich their knowledge about the importance of camels in local culture, in addition to camel racing being a popular sport nationwide.

The event also included a session to brief workers on the Emirati falconry sports. The initiative concluded with a cultural and poetic activity where workers were encouraged to deliver poems.

Social responsibility

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and Chairman of the PCLA, said: “The Labour Heritage Day initiative reflects the spirit of authenticity and civilisation that makes the UAE special and highlights our commitment to promoting our social responsibility.”

PCLA said workers are part of Dubai's success story Image Credit: Supplied

He added: “We pay utmost attention to organising events and entertainment activities that would ensure the happiness of workers and introduce them to the rich heritage of the UAE and its long history, which extends to ancient civilisations. Such events will contribute to conveying the bright image and history of the UAE to their [workers’] home countries.”