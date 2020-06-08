Ras Al Khaimah: An elderly Emirati man who lives in a house on top of a mountain was airlifted by a Ras Al Khaimah Police helicopter on Sunday after suffering from back ache and body pain.
Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, head of the RAK Police Air Wing Section, said they received a call at 9am on Sunday morning to help elderly man who stays at 5,000 feet.
The RAK Police helicopter immediately rushed to the scene and rescued the man who was transferred to the nearest hospital within 20 minutes.