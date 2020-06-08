NAT 200608 Rak man old man44-1591614998327
Ras Al Khaimah police rescue and search team airlifted a senior citizen suffering from spinal pain from the top of a mountain Image Credit:
Ras Al Khaimah: An elderly Emirati man who lives in a house on top of a mountain was airlifted by a Ras Al Khaimah Police helicopter on Sunday after suffering from back ache and body pain.

NAT 200608 Rak man old man1-1591614996736
The elderly man was said to be suffering from back ache and body pain Image Credit: Supplied

Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, head of the RAK Police Air Wing Section, said they received a call at 9am on Sunday morning to help elderly man who stays at 5,000 feet.

NAT 200608 Rak man old man-1591614994826
He was flown to hospital within 20 minutes of his appeal for help Image Credit: Supplied

The RAK Police helicopter immediately rushed to the scene and rescued the man who was transferred to the nearest hospital within 20 minutes.