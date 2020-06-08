Ras Al Khaimah police rescue and search team airlifted a senior citizen suffering from spinal pain from the top of a mountain Image Credit:

Ras Al Khaimah: An elderly Emirati man who lives in a house on top of a mountain was airlifted by a Ras Al Khaimah Police helicopter on Sunday after suffering from back ache and body pain.

The elderly man was said to be suffering from back ache and body pain Image Credit: Supplied

Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, head of the RAK Police Air Wing Section, said they received a call at 9am on Sunday morning to help elderly man who stays at 5,000 feet.

He was flown to hospital within 20 minutes of his appeal for help Image Credit: Supplied