Children, parents team up to arrange Iftar for the needy and those who are fasting

Children distributing Iftar boxes to labourers. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: This Ramadan, children from British Orchard Nursery learnt precious lessons in generosity and sharing as they happily distributed Iftar packages among labourers and other people who were fasting.

In order to inculcate the spirit of Ramadan among children, the nursery organised the campaign titled ‘Sharing Is Caring’ across several of its branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Children, parents and the school teamed up to arrange Iftar for the needy and those who were fasting.

Boxes containing foods suitable for Iftar, such as dates, laban, water, juices, bread, and biscuits, were packed by children at the Nursery branches and then students, their parents and teachers visited nearby mosques and construction sites to distribute the packages.