Dubai: You can now go camping on a Dubai beach for 15 days for free, provided you are in a caravan and follow the rules stipulated by Dubai Municipality.

The civic body on Tuesday announced that caravan camping on Dubai beaches designated for this purpose has become free of charge and the permits can be availed online through the municipality’s website.

The relaxation in the rules for caravan camping on the beaches follows the directives of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

The beach currently designated in the emirate for this activity is in Al Sufouh area, adjacent to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Street, Dawood Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality announced in a press release.

He said the move comes with the aim of ensuring that camping enthusiasts and caravan owners in the emirate enjoy the distinctive atmosphere of the beaches throughout the year, especially in the winter season as this distinguished initiative will contribute to enhancing the happiness and satisfaction of the members of the society.

The civic chief pointed out that the winter season every year witnesses a large number of camps and an increase in the number of caravans and trailers heading to the beach, given the nature of the beautiful and attractive atmosphere that characterizes the beaches of Dubai.

Online permit

Al Hajri stressed that those who want to camp on the beach must still obtain a prior permit from Dubai Municipality before heading to the site.

He added that the necessary permit, which is issued free of cost, can be obtained online without the need to visit the municipality.

“The applicant must enter the necessary data and documents through Dubai Municipality website www.dm.gov.ae and a permit will be issued immediately, which allows its holder to camp at the specified location for 15 days, noting that the permit aims to ensure proper planning for this type of beach use,” Al Hajri explained.

He appealed to beachgoers in general and camping enthusiasts in particular, the importance of adhering to the regulatory and environmental guidelines and controls that define the uses of the beaches.

This is necessary for the safety, security and comfort of the visitors, and to ensure the preservation of the beaches and environment of the emirate.

Follow-up inspections

Al Hajri noted that municipal departments concerned, in cooperation with other government bodies, will take the necessary steps for site follow-up to ensure that everyone adheres to the regulatory controls that must be observed in this regard, and in a way that serves the public interest.

The municipality added that all public beaches in the Emirate of Dubai have attained, for the third year in a row, the international accreditation of the Blue Flag programme.

“This confirms the commitment of Dubai Municipality to make all its beach facilities compatible with the standards required by the organisation, which covers many areas, including water quality, environmental sustainability, safety and security equipment, environmental awareness and education, as well as facilities and services,” it added.

How to apply for the permit:

Where: Dubai Municipality website www.dm.gov.ae